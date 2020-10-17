Philip J. Robertson

Sept. 7, 1952 - Oct. 15, 2020

DECATUR - Philip J. Robertson, 68, of Decatur, passed away, Thursday, October 15, 2020 in his home.

Philip was born Sep-tember 7, 1952 in Decatur, IL the son of Ralph and Mary Catherine (Nelson) Robertson. He was retired and a member of Central United Methodist Church where he volunteered every Tuesday to serve breakfast to those in need. Philip enjoyed Native American and Egyptian artifacts and culture, reading, and was a historian. He married Nancy E. Winters on October 20, 2018.

Philip is survived by his wife Nancy, son Justin Kluckner, and many dear friends.

Philip is preceded in death by his parents and grandma Hazel Lofy.

Philip was a good man and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

No services are planned. Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur