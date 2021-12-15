Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Philip W. Sampson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street
Sullivan, IL

Philip W. Sampson

March 30, 1946 - Dec. 14, 2021

SULLIVAN - Philip W. Sampson, 75, of Sullivan, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday December 14, 2021, in his residence.

Memorial services will be at 5:00 p.m. Friday December 17, 2021, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Justin Cullen officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 p.m. until service time. Military rites will be conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post # 68. Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan Faith Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Philip was born March 30, 1946, in Charlotte, MI, the son of Raymond and Dorothy Allen Sampson. Philip was a member of the Sullivan Faith Lutheran Church. He retired from Mars Pet Care in Mattoon, and had volunteered at the Bo Wood Campground in Sullivan for ten years. He was a U. S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Philip married Karen Borders on December 16, 1977, in Sullivan.

Surviving are his wife Karen of Sullivan; sons: Joe (Rhonda) Windell of Ford City, PA, and Derik (Michelle) Eaton of Sullivan; brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Sampson of Sullivan; sister, Lora Jane (Brian) Sullivan of Olivet, MI; grandsons: Brandon Windell (Jessica) of Macon and David Eaton of Sullivan; and a great-granddaughter, Lily Windell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street P.O. Box 528, Sullivan, IL
Dec
17
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street P.O. Box 528, Sullivan, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We are so sorry for your loss. Our hearts hurt for you and Your Family, please accept our condolences. Love you all. Terry and Sheila Monroe
Terry and Sheila Monroe
Other
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results