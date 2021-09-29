Menu
Phillip M. Banning
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
109 North Lincoln Street
Bethany, IL

Phillip M. Banning

BETHANY - Phillip M. Banning, 74, of Bethany, passed away 7:35 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services will be held 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. No visitation will be held due to Covid-19. The family requests casual attire and to wear face masks and please practice social distancing for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to the Tri-County Shrine Club, Boy Scout Troop 132 in Taylorville or to the St. Louis Children's Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle of Bethany; daughters: Jamie (Eric) Garrett of Owaneco and Jodi (Billy) Walther of Oakley; grandchildren: Brody and Ethan Garrett and Darby and Saige Walther; brothers: Randy (Christy) Banning of Cowden and Rick (Leslie) Banning of Sheldon.

To read the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visitwww.mcmullinyoung.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 29, 2021.
Oct
1
Service
5:00p.m.
Bethany, IL
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
Please accept my sincerest condolences on the passing of Phil .My thoughts and prayers are with the family . Much Love , Linda Dunlap
Linda Miller Dunlap
September 28, 2021
