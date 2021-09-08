Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phillip Eugene Frazier
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Phillip Eugene Frazier

March 11, 1951 - Aug. 30, 2021

DECATUR - Phillip Eugene Frazier, 70, passed away at his residence, Decatur, IL on August 30, 2021.

Phil was born March 11, 1951 in Decatur, IL, to Harold and Mary (Crum) Frazier.

Surviving is his brother Ronald (Deana) Frazier of Decatur, IL; his sons: Phillip R. (Amanda) Jordan of Decatur, IL and Randy E. (Julie) Jordan of Jacksonville, IL; his 14 grandchildren; his 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, as well as his second family at Orlando Apartments.

Through the years he worked several jobs, the most being a handyman and mechanic for many people.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

Condolences and memorials may be made to the family for expenses.

Private services will be held at a later date.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.