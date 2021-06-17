Phyllis Mae Stukins

Sept. 5, 1929 - June 14, 2021

DECATUR - Phyllis Mae Stukins, 91, of Decatur died Monday, June 14, 2021 in Villa Clara Nursing Home.

Funeral service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Maranatha Assembly of God with Pastor Doug Lowery officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. also at the church. Burial will be at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Phyllis was born in Decatur, September 5, 1929 daughter of Bernice Boland. She was a homemaker and accountant for the Stukins and Sons Construction Company. She was a member of Maranatha Church built by the Stukins Company. She married Wilbur Stukins on November 27, 1948 in Decatur. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2017.

Surviving are her children: Pam Lanter of Monticello, Kathy Taylor of Sacramento, CA, Gary (Vicky) Stukins, Danny (Sandy) Stukins, Russell Stukins, Doug (Lea) Stukins, Chris (Larry) Moore, Susan (Jason) Pryde, all of Decatur, David (Kathy) Stukins, Bill Stukins of Peoria, and Tom Stukins of Bloomington; 29 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter Jamie, grandson Josh, great granddaughter Anastasia and son-in-law, Jerry Taylor.

