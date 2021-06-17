Menu
Phyllis Mae Stukins
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Phyllis Mae Stukins

Sept. 5, 1929 - June 14, 2021

DECATUR - Phyllis Mae Stukins, 91, of Decatur died Monday, June 14, 2021 in Villa Clara Nursing Home.

Funeral service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Maranatha Assembly of God with Pastor Doug Lowery officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. also at the church. Burial will be at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Phyllis was born in Decatur, September 5, 1929 daughter of Bernice Boland. She was a homemaker and accountant for the Stukins and Sons Construction Company. She was a member of Maranatha Church built by the Stukins Company. She married Wilbur Stukins on November 27, 1948 in Decatur. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2017.

Surviving are her children: Pam Lanter of Monticello, Kathy Taylor of Sacramento, CA, Gary (Vicky) Stukins, Danny (Sandy) Stukins, Russell Stukins, Doug (Lea) Stukins, Chris (Larry) Moore, Susan (Jason) Pryde, all of Decatur, David (Kathy) Stukins, Bill Stukins of Peoria, and Tom Stukins of Bloomington; 29 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter Jamie, grandson Josh, great granddaughter Anastasia and son-in-law, Jerry Taylor.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Maranatha Assembly of God
IL
Jun
18
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Maranatha Assembly of God
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Doug, Danny, David, Rusty, Chris ((Can´t name you all) So sorry to hear about your moms passing. Cherish the memories, I know they will be never ending! What a beautiful legacy of love & family your mom has left In this world. Thoughts & prayers! Becker Girls
Donna Becker Cochran
Other
June 18, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts go out to the Stukins Family during this difficult time.
Leonard & Bev Estell
Family
June 17, 2021
We just read your mom´s obituary and sent you our sincere condolences and sympathy. Know that our thoughts are with your family during this sad time. Geno and Peggy
Peggy and Geno Bardelli
Friend
June 17, 2021
