R. Rusty Logue
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

R. Rusty Logue

Nov. 11, 1940 - May 30, 2021

DECATUR - R. Rusty Logue, 80, of Decatur, IL passed away on May 30, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Rusty was born on November 11, 1940 in Decatur, IL, the son of Jack and Vera Craft Logue. Rusty married Tammy Miller in 1992 in Decatur, IL. Tammy survives. Rusty is also survived by his sons: Kristopher Logue and Jonathan (Sam) Logue; brother: Pokey (Susie) Logue; several nieces and nephews also survive. Rusty was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Sharon Cotton and Beverly Brisch.

Rusty was retired from Mueller Co, after over 40 years of service. He loved his family. He loved riding his Harley, playing golf, and the St. Louis Cardinals. He also loved to harass everyone, whether you were a friend or foe.

Services for Rusty will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday (June 4, 2021) at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM on Friday at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. The family request casual, St. Louis Cardinals, or Harley Davidson attire.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur, IL is in charge of arrangements. Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Jun
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
