Ragen Jane Frazier

Aug. 10 2005 - June 27, 2021

DECATUR - Ragen Jane Frazier, 15, of Decatur died on Sunday, June 27, 2021 in her home with her family by her side.

A visitation will be held 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Life Foursquare Church Decatur. Memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Starr Program, 3180 Mt. Zion Road, 62521 or Special Olympics of Central Illinois, 1990 N. Water St, 62526. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Ragen was born in Decatur on August 10, 2005 daughter of Robert and Rachelle Frazier. She attended Pershing and William Harris Schools and she was in the 10th grade at MacArthur High School. She loved her family, pets, being outdoors and swimming. Her smile and laughter will be truly missed.

Surviving are her parents, Rachelle and Robert Frazier; siblings: Toby (Alexas), Lane, Kyle, Emma; grandmothers: Anna Trump and Joyce Frazier.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sharon Upton-Frazier, Ralph Trump and Chuck Frazier.

We are forever grateful for all of the special people who were involved in Ragen's life and care including her educators, aides, therapists, bus drivers, caregivers and medical professionals.

