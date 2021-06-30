Menu
Ragen Jane Frazier
2005 - 2021
BORN
2005
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Ragen Jane Frazier

Aug. 10 2005 - June 27, 2021

DECATUR - Ragen Jane Frazier, 15, of Decatur died on Sunday, June 27, 2021 in her home with her family by her side.

A visitation will be held 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Life Foursquare Church Decatur. Memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Starr Program, 3180 Mt. Zion Road, 62521 or Special Olympics of Central Illinois, 1990 N. Water St, 62526. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Ragen was born in Decatur on August 10, 2005 daughter of Robert and Rachelle Frazier. She attended Pershing and William Harris Schools and she was in the 10th grade at MacArthur High School. She loved her family, pets, being outdoors and swimming. Her smile and laughter will be truly missed.

Surviving are her parents, Rachelle and Robert Frazier; siblings: Toby (Alexas), Lane, Kyle, Emma; grandmothers: Anna Trump and Joyce Frazier.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sharon Upton-Frazier, Ralph Trump and Chuck Frazier.

We are forever grateful for all of the special people who were involved in Ragen's life and care including her educators, aides, therapists, bus drivers, caregivers and medical professionals.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Life Foursquare Church
Decatur, IL
Jul
2
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Life Foursquare Church
Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry for your loss. Prayers and Love. Dani
Danielle Bates
June 30, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends and your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together.
The Babb family
Other
June 30, 2021
