Ralph "Alan" Bales

Nov. 21, 1941 - July 1, 2021

DECATUR - Ralph "Alan" Bales, 79, of Decatur, passed away surrounded by family on July 1, 2021 in Mt. Pulaski, Illinois.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM, July 7, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation will be July 6, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials in Alan's honor can be made to Sharon United Methodist Church or Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois.

Alan was born on November 21, 1941 in Decatur, the son of Ralph Bales and Catherine (Miles) Bales. He married Patricia Lehn on March 21, 1964.

Alan was a lifelong member of Sharon United Methodist Church. He worked at A.E. Staley's for 27 years as a Chemist before retiring. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, spending time with his family, and especially attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Illini fan.

Alan is survived by his wife of almost 60 years: Patricia; his three daughters: Donna (John) Holpuch, Deborah Johnson, and Jennifer (Mike) Williams; grandchildren: Jamie Holpuch, Derrick (Samantha) Holpuch, Travis Holpuch, Sean Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Ashton Williams, and Mitchel Williams; Great grandson; Henry Holpuch, and one great-grand daughter on the way. Alan is also survived by his brothers-in-law: Stanley (Jean) Lehn and Richard (Diane) Lehn; and many special cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a son Douglas Alan Bales.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Vonderlieth Living Center for their excellent and loving care of Alan.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.