Ralph E. Riley Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

Ralph E. Riley, Sr.

COWDEN - Ralph E. Riley, Sr., 96, of Cowden, IL, passed away at 6:27 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 in his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Pastor Darrell Hinkle officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in the funeral home. Burial will be in Hubbartt Cemetery, Beecher City, IL with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
Sep
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
