Ralph Robert "Bob" Simmons Sr.
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Ralph Robert "Bob" Simmons, Sr.

Dec. 29, 1956 - Dec. 8, 2020

DECATUR - Ralph Robert "Bob" Simmons, Sr., 63, of Decatur, IL passed away at 5:41 p.m., Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital. In keeping with Bob's wishes, cremation rites will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Bob's memory to the Dewitt County Sportsman's Club. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Bob was born December 29, 1956, in Clinton, IL the son of Ralph M. and Diana D. (Breighner) Simmons. He married Ronna L. Hays on April 17, 1994. He retired from Ameren Illinois. Bob enjoyed hunting and shooting sports and was an active member of the Dewitt County Sportsman's Club.

Surviving are his wife, Ronna of Decatur; sons: James Simmons of Champaign, Ralph Robert Simmons, Jr. (Rachel) of Mahomet, IL and Scott Simmons (Rebecca) of Savoy, IL; step-daughter, Darci Grenko of Decatur; parents: Ralph M. and Diana D. Simmons of Collinsville, IL; mother-in-law, Ilene Hays of Clinton, IL; brothers: Thomas Simmons (Karen) of Belleville, IL and Curt Simmons (Vicki) of IA; sister, Mary Jo Simmons (Larry) of Lenzburg, IL; brother-in-law, Don Hays (Marsha) of Fisher, IL; nine grandchildren also survive.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Scott Simmons and his father-in-law, Ron Hays.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Fond memories of Bob when we were in high school. Deepest Sympathy to his family, Mr. & Mrs. Simmons and Mary Jo.
Kathy Moore Walsh
December 15, 2020
To the Family of Bob S. I am sorry for the lose, I will always have great memories of Bob. May he rest in Peace.
Larry & Phyllis Jewitt
December 11, 2020
Bob was a good man, I was lucky enough to met, know and friend him. He will be greatly missed.
Todd Mendenhall
Friend
December 10, 2020
Enjoyed our time playing ACS pool as team mates. Bob made pool more fun.
Terry Knowles
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
John Piatt
December 10, 2020
Our sincere sympathies are with you at your time of sorrow. Always enjoy being around Bob. Great guy to work with.
Bill Swires
December 10, 2020
