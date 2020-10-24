Ralph William "Bill" Reed

Aug. 13, 1934 - Oct. 22, 2020

DECATUR - Ralph William "Bill" Reed 86, of Decatur, IL passed away at 10:50 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with military honors provided by the US Army Honors Team at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown, IL. Memorials may be made in Bill's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Bill was born August 13, 1934, in Decatur, IL the son of Jacob Fletus and Edith Mae (Thompson) Reed. He served in the US Army. Bill married Bulah Almeda Diggs on June 29, 1962. She preceded him in death on October 30, 2013. Bill began his work career with Hughes Lumber Company and went on to retire as an electrician from Wagner Castings Company. He was a member of the Sunnyside Road Church of Christ. Bill had formerly been active in many Decatur area bowling leagues and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He truly enjoyed helping family and friends or even a stranger with any needs they may have had.

Surviving are his son, Lee Joseph Davis of Decatur; daughter, Irene Marie Carlock (Louis "Willie") of Fairfield, IL; brothers: Frank Reed of Decatur and Fred Reed (Dorothy) of Decatur; sisters: Betty Ann Johnson and Patty Sue Reed both of Decatur; nineteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Sandra Grisham; a grandson; four brothers and five sisters.