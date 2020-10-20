Randy Aldrich

Dec. 10, 1950 - Oct. 16, 2020

DECATUR - It is with deep regret that we share with you that Randy Aldrich, 69, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Born December 10, 1950 in Salem, IL the son of Cecil and Wanda J. (Williams) Aldrich.

Randy retired as MIS manager for the City of Decatur. Devoted to his Christian faith, he was a member of the D1 Naz Church in Decatur. He loved rooting for his Illini basketball team. He and his wife, Nancy, enjoyed their many travels to national parks and Branson where he loved listening to his bluegrass music. Randy was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandpa who will now be their forever guardian angel.

He married Nancy Sawyer Hullinger April 6, 2002 in Decatur and she survives, along with their daughters: Theresa (Jeffrey) Adams of Lexington, South Carolina, Tracie (Jay Joplin) Aldrich of Oakley, IL, Angel (Brad) Barnett of Decatur, IL and Joey (Dave) Brannan of Mason City, IL; grandchildren Tanner and Jared Adams, Austin Harding and Tyler Joplin, Keatyn and Addisyn Barnett, Taylor and Chase Benson and Charlie Brannan.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, from noon until the service hour of 2:00 p.m., at the chapel of Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home, Salem, IL with Pastor Adam Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Alma Cemetery, Alma, IL. Due to health concerns, you are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing inside the funeral home and cemetery.

Randy volunteered his time and talents in helping to build the D1 Naz Church in Decatur, IL to give his community a place to worship and to spread his faith. You can help support Randy's efforts by sending memorial donations to the D1 Naz Church Mortgage Fund. Donations will be accepted by the Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home, (618) 548-1234, P.O. Box 97, Salem, IL 62881, or send directly to the church or family, entrusted with the family's care. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at sutherlandfuneralhome.com.