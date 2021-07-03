Menu
Raymond A. "Ray" Batman
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Raymond A. "Ray" Batman

July 16, 1944 - June 29, 2021

DECATUR - Raymond A. "Ray" Batman, 76, of Decatur, passed away peacefully June 29, 2021 at his home.

A memorial gathering will be held 1:00 - 2:00 PM, Monday, July 5, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. A Celebration of Ray's life will follow at 2:00 PM, Monday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray's honor may be made to Dove, Inc., 302 S. Union St., Decatur, IL 62522.

Ray was born July 16, 1944 in Tuscola, the son of Donald and Pauline (Alumbaugh) Batman. He married Nancy Jo Scott in 1964. After 38 wonderful years of marriage, Nancy Jo passed away in January, 2003. Ray found love a second time and married Missy (Kissel) Vieweg December 29, 2006.

Ray was extremely passionate about his community and serving others. He served as the first staff member for Dove, Inc. in Decatur until he moved away and worked as director of Camp Walter Scott in Dieterich, IL and also served as an associate regional minister for the Christian Church. Upon returning to Decatur, he served as finance director for Dove until his appointment as Executive Director in 1997. Ray continued to lead Dove until his retirement in December, 2011. After his retirement, his passion continued as he served as a part-time consultant for the Macon County Mental Health Board, where he was integral in many projects.

Ray's passion for his community was only matched by his passion for his family. He treasured time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Ray was an avid golfer, playing every chance he got and even scored a hole-in-one at Moweaqua Golf Course. As a photographer, Ray loved capturing pictures of the people and things that he loved. He also enjoyed gardening and reading. Ray loved all sports, especially cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his wife of almost 15 years, Missy Batman; son: Jay Batman of San Francisco, CA; daughters: Shannon and husband Sal Percoco of Champaign, and Lindsay Batman of Seattle, WA; step-daughters: Amanda and husband Aaron Hancock of Concord, NC and Megan Vieweg of Decatur; grandchildren: Lexi Bilbrey, Teo Percoco, Logan Hancock, Nico Percoco, Weston Duncan and Reagan Hancock; and brother, Jim and wife, Jenny Batman.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Nancy Jo; and brother, Bill Batman.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Missy my heart aches for for your loss. Ray was a good man . God´s peace be with you.
Mike wilson
Friend
July 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ray's passing. Not only was he a great guy, he was a great neighbor. He will be missed by many. I will miss our visits over the fence in the evenings. You could talk with Ray about anything. Rest in Piece, well done good and faithful servant. J & c
Jerold E Aldridge
Friend
July 4, 2021
Missy, we are heartbroken for you. He was such a funny, happy guy. I always loved his Batman hat and jokes. I know you were so happily married. We will be praying for you Sending love and hugs.
Jeff and Jamie mcmillen.
Friend
July 4, 2021
Missy: We are so sorry for your loss. You will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Sue and Jack ORiley
Friend
July 3, 2021
Missy & Family - Thinking of you at this difficult time; I hope his transition was a smooth one. I went to school with 'Guv' at Blue Mound; quite a guy and always friendly. God Bless Us All. Sue (Bliler) Hale, Decatur, IL
Sue Hale
School
July 3, 2021
Ray was a great guy. I enjoyed our time working together at Dove. He was a great friend and he'll be missed. I met Ray at a high school reunion in Blue Mound and our first experience together sit the course for our relationship. Dave Carpenter
Dave Carpenter
Work
July 2, 2021
