Raymond Bianco Chapple
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service
110 W Vine St
Champaign, IL

Raymond Bianco Chapple

July 27, 1971 - March 19, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Raymond Bianco Chapple, 49, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Eskenazi Health Center.

Raymond was born on July 27, 1971 in Decatur, son of Marlene "Kay" Chapple. He was raised in Decatur, IL and attended Eisenhower High School. He moved to Champaign, IL to be with his wife, Annette and children. After their separation he then moved to Indianapolis where he was joined by his brother, Richard Chapple and sister, Tamara Taylor.

Surviving are his fiancee, Minaya "Flo" Hampton; his brother, Richard; his sister, Tamara; his aunt, Darlene Cross; his sons: Deon, Raymond, Shavez, Meyale, and Malik; his 21 grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his mother, Marlene "Kay"; his aunt, Jaquelyn; and his uncles: Phillip, Richard, Orville, Jr., and Alfred.

Raymond was a family oriented person and a role model to all. Even his sons' friends addressed him as "Uncle Raymond". He enjoyed shooting pool, going bowling, and playing cards. But above all, he enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. Especially his grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Grove St. Church of God (501 E. Grove St. in Champaign, IL). The funeral will begin at noon immediately after visitation. Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Grove St. Church of God
501 E. Grove St., Champaign, IL
Apr
3
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Grove St. Church of God
501 E. Grove St., Champaign, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
March 31, 2021
