Menu
Search
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Raymond E.D. Schollenbruch

Raymond E.D. Schollenbruch

June 5, 1927 - Nov. 2, 2020

DECATUR – Raymond E.D. Schollenbruch, 93, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Imboden Creek Living Center.

Raymond was born June 5, 1927, in Decatur, the son of Fred and Augusta (Schultz) Schollenbruch. A US Army veteran, Raymond worked as an inspector at Caterpillar.

Graveside services with military rites will be Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Graceland Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.