Rebecca Harbert

July 23, 1949 - Nov. 4, 2020

HERRICK - Rebecca Harbert, 71, of Herrick passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in her home. She was born July 23, 1949 in Vandalia to the late James and Marjorie (Sharp) Carter. She married Andrew Harbert on December 19, 1987 in Andy's parents house in rural Herrick and he survives in Herrick. Rebecca was a homemaker and enjoyed the outdoors, especially flowers, animals and mushroom hunting. She loved her family more than anything.

Rebecca is also survived by her son, Shawn M. (Michelle C.) Carter, Rochester, IL; grandchildren: Wyatt Carter and Luz Esmeralda Carter; step grandson, Xander Crisp; brother, James Carter, Vandalia, IL; mother-in-law, Virginia Harbert, Herrick, IL and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Rebecca will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Nick Robertson officiating. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery, Herrick. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time in the funeral home.

Memorials in Rebecca's honor may be made to HSHS Hospice and will be McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.