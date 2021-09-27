Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rebecca J. Rollefson
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL

Rebecca J. Rollefson

Feb. 26, 1941 - Sept. 19, 2021

TAMPA, FL - Rebecca J. Rollefson, a retired teacher and resident of Tampa, Florida, died on September 19, 2021 at the Rucki Hospice Care Center in Zephyrhills, Florida. Funeral services will be held at a later date with burial at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rebecca was born February 26, 1941 in McLeansboro, Illinois, the daughter of Max and Gladys (Bell) Woodruff. She married William "Bill" Rollefson in 1988. Rebecca was a school teacher for 30 years. She earned a bachelor's degree at Eastern Illinois University in 1975 and later earned a master's degree with honors at Hamline University in 1995. In addition, she also achieved National Board Certification as an Early Childhood Specialist in 1998.

Preceding Rebecca in death were her parents; step-father, Charles Hutchcraft; brother, George Woodruff; granddaughter, Ashley McWhorter; and grandson, Adam Hebert. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Bill; sons: Michael Hebert, Brian Hebert, Jeffrey Hebert (Chandra); step-children: Tia Houseman (Peter), Wil Rollefson (Alyson), Erik Rollefson (Lindsey); six grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; brothers: Phil Woodruff (Mary), Tom Woodruff (Diane), Elmer Hutchcraft (June); sister, Charlotte Hartzell (Doug).

Rebecca was an avid reader, active in her churches, and loved playing scrabble, mahjong, and many other games. She was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, sister, teacher, and friend who touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Memorial contributions can be made to any of the following: McCoy Memorial Library, 130 S. Washington St., McLeansboro, Illinois 62859; Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1309 Fairview Dr., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337; or Atonement Lutheran Church, 29617 State Rd. 54, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33543.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Terrace Oaks Chapel Terrace Oaks Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carmon Altman
Family
October 5, 2021
Rest in Peace Becky. You will definitely be missed by many. You touched my heart in your life time. My condolences to your husband and your entire family. May God give them all the strength needed during this most difficult time. I shall always remember you and being your flower girl.
Nina M Reynolds
Family
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results