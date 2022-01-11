Menu
Renate A. Lucas
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Renate A Lucas

June 7, 1939 - January 9, 2022

DECATUR - Renate A Lucas, 82, of Decatur, passed away at 5:38 AM Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Services to celebrate Renate's life will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in the Chapel of Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Entombment will be in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Macon County Humane Society, Donate Life or the Cancer Care Specialists of Decatur. Services will be live streamed at: http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer

Renate was born on June 7, 1939 in Stolp, Germany a daughter of Bernhardt and Ursula (Sonnemann) Hamilton Dickneite. She married Warren R. Lucas in 1992 in Decatur. She retired from Taylor Pharmaceuticals as a line inspector. Renate attended Holy Family Catholic Church. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed knitting and crocheting and loved all animals.

Surviving are her husband Warren; her daughters: Donna (Ed) Raycraft of Decatur, Debra (Andy) Staker of Atlanta, GA and Pamela (Thomas) Simmons of Franklin, TN; one sister, Carmen (Greg) Baize of Owensboro, KY, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Bernd and Uva Dickneite.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Angels Among Us, Keaira Tyler and Teresa Perry as well as Dr. Wade and the team at Cancer Care Specialists.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jan
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jan
12
Entombment
Star of Hope Mausoleum / Graceland Cemetery
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart is so broken for this family. I wish I could be there to comfort you. Hugs and tears from afar. Love from Chris, Joe, Adam, Tiffany, Matt, and Baby Pisini.
Chris Lefevre
January 12, 2022
We are so sad to hear about your loss and want to express our deepest sympathy. We pray that you find peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Solyom Family
Other
January 11, 2022
We are sorry for yours and your family's loss.
Angela Simmons
January 11, 2022
Prayers of peace to all who knew and loved this wonderful soul. Rip Renate
Dana Gruen
Friend
January 11, 2022
The Gruen family
January 11, 2022
Sending you all our love and sympathy during this tough time. We're truly sorry for you loss.
Amy Simmons
January 11, 2022
From my family to you all, we give you our deepest condolences and our thoughts are with you.
Nicholas Simmons
January 11, 2022
RIP. We always loved you. See you soon
David & Rita Coventry
Family
January 11, 2022
