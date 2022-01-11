Renate A Lucas

June 7, 1939 - January 9, 2022

DECATUR - Renate A Lucas, 82, of Decatur, passed away at 5:38 AM Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Services to celebrate Renate's life will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in the Chapel of Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Entombment will be in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Macon County Humane Society, Donate Life or the Cancer Care Specialists of Decatur. Services will be live streamed at: http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer

Renate was born on June 7, 1939 in Stolp, Germany a daughter of Bernhardt and Ursula (Sonnemann) Hamilton Dickneite. She married Warren R. Lucas in 1992 in Decatur. She retired from Taylor Pharmaceuticals as a line inspector. Renate attended Holy Family Catholic Church. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed knitting and crocheting and loved all animals.

Surviving are her husband Warren; her daughters: Donna (Ed) Raycraft of Decatur, Debra (Andy) Staker of Atlanta, GA and Pamela (Thomas) Simmons of Franklin, TN; one sister, Carmen (Greg) Baize of Owensboro, KY, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Bernd and Uva Dickneite.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Angels Among Us, Keaira Tyler and Teresa Perry as well as Dr. Wade and the team at Cancer Care Specialists.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com