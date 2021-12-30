Menu
Renee F. Copeland Saunches

Sept. 27, 1949 - Dec. 27, 2021

DECATUR - Renee Francine Copeland Saunches, 72, of Decatur, peacefully transitioned to eternal life at 9:35 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021.

She was born on September 27, 1949, in Decatur to Fred and Ernestine (Chiles) Copeland.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Thomas; daughter, Nicole of St. Petersburg, FL; son, Michael (Elizabeth) of Normal; grandchildren: Scarlett, Kendall and Liam Saunches of Normal; brother, Michael (Liz) Copeland of Moyock, NC; sisters: M. Cecelia Hardnett of Decatur, and Jan (Larry) Reed of Detroit, MI. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and many surrogate children that she taught throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Dax Alaric Saunches.

Renee graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1967, and SIU in Carbondale in 1971. She began her teaching career in District 61 in the Fall of 1971, and for the next 41 years taught at several schools in District 61 and served as an administrator in the Decatur Catholic Schools.

First and foremost, Renee loved her family. She loved singing in the choir at St. Thomas Church, attending church and liturgical conferences, advocating for racial justice and evangelization for the Diocese of Springfield, gardening, traveling, corresponding with friends and her hometown of Decatur, IL.

In 2002, she received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross from Pope John Paul II.

She will be missed but not forgotten by the scores of hearts she touched.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society or Catholic Charities.

Visitation: Thursday, December 30, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Moran & Goebel. Funeral Mass: Friday, December 31, 10:00 a.m. at St Thomas Catholic Church.

Special thanks to the Cancer Care Clinic, Dr. Kairouz, and the Elara Hospice Team, in particular Desiree and Eileen.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home
2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur
Dec
31
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church
2160 N, Decatur, IL
Please accept my heartfelt sympathy; Tom and Family!
Jim Schable
Other
January 29, 2022
To Renee's family, My sister was the same age as Renee and they were friends at St. Patrick's Grade School. I haven't seen Renee of course over these many years but I did have the pleasure of working with her sister Celia. My prayers are with you. I just saw this today.
Paula Freehill Hall
January 14, 2022
Renee will be greatly missed by all who knew her. My condolences to the family. Know that she is at peace with God and there is no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.
Judi Robbins
January 11, 2022
Tom, you have my deepest sympathy! I know Renee was a wonderful wife and mother, and I can't fathom how much you will miss her! I hope you can keep the wonderful memories you have with her alive forever. While I have not seen you in more than 20 years, I still hold onto the Christmas cards we exchange -- all beautifully written by Renee! Tom, you remain one of my all-time favorite and most-respected people. You truly influenced the way I lived my life and taught my students at Belvidere North. When I say that I have asked myself many times, "What would Tom Saunches do?" I'm absolutely telling the truth!! I think Renee must have been one of the luckiest people on earth to have been married for 50 years to you, and I consider your tremendous good fortune to have had her to share your life! I can't think of two kinder, smarter, generous, empathetic and wonderful people. Nicole and Mike were blessed to have had her for a mother and you as a father. I remember that I wrote an article on you at the state baseball finals in 1989 when I was at the Herald & Review, and more than 30 years later, I can't think of a single word or thought that wasn't true. I am so sorry about your loss. The sadness of losing a soul mate after 50 years has to be excruciating. I put myself in your situation, and can't imagine how I would get through each day. I pray your many friends and family can lift you up during this difficult time. I'm sorry I missed the visitation and funeral as I only found out about this today (Jan. 1).
Edward Glennon
January 1, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you and have been since we heard of Renee´s cancer. So sorry we are unable to attend the services, but we are in Florida visiting family on our way to our to our condo in the Ft. Lauderdale area of Davie for three months. Our memories of the entire Saunches Family always give us good feelings of our friendship and how much all of you meant to us. I so enjoyed being able to listen to Renee sing during the times we attended St. Thomas and opportunities to visit with her afterwards and catch up on the family news. I always enjoyed reading the annual Christmas letter that we exchanged for many years. Your entire family holds a very special place in my heart. Love and prayers to all. Carol
David & Carol Rayhill
December 31, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family. She was a kind kind lady.
Mary & Len Burnett
Other
December 30, 2021
We were saddened to hear of Renee passing. I taught with Renee for many years at Harris School. Peace and comfort to the family.
BobRichards
December 30, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of transition. Peace, comfort and blessings.
Michelle Mitchell
Work
December 30, 2021
I extend my Sympathy to Renee´s family. I was in history class with Renee in high school. She always had a smile and a kind word for all who knew her. I am sorry to read about your loss. May God hold you in his arms during this most difficult time. Peace be with you. Veronica Fisher Downard
Veronica Fisher Downard
School
December 30, 2021
We offer our sincere condolences to the Saunches family who loved Renee with their whole hearts
Paul and Christine Doolen
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results