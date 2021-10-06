Menu
Richard D. Badorek
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Richard D. Badorek

Aug. 6, 1930 - Oct. 2, 2021

ST. CHARLES, Missouri - Richard D. Badorek, 91, of St. Charles, MO, formerly of Clinton, IL, passed away at 12:25 p.m., October 2, 2021 at Cedarhurst of St. Charles, MO.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Pastor Bill Grueninger officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Military Honors. Visitation will be 9:30 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Decatur, IL.

Richard was born August 6, 1930 in Decatur, IL the son of William F. and Clara (Erdman) Badorek. He married Margaret Spencer on July 26, 1958 in Decatur, IL. She passed away December 24, 2001.

Survivors include his daughter, Rene (Randy) McKinley, St. Charles, MO and son, Dean (Gwen) Badorek, Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren; Christopher McKinley, Chicago, IL and Erin (Marques) Hightower, Peoria, AZ; and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.

Richard was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur, IL. He was a US Air Force veteran. Richard worked for AAL Life Insurance Co. before retiring in 1994 after 50 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling as well as a skilled carpenter and contractor.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 6, 2021.
