Richard L. (Dick) Boland

June 2, 1934 - Jan. 10, 2022

DECATUR - Richard L. (Dick) Boland, 87, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Richard was born on June 2, 1934, in Decatur, the son of Paul and Ruth (Nichols) Boland. He was a member of Holy Family Church and the Knights of Columbus. Richard retired from NCR (AT&T) Corporation in the year 1989. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and spent many years of his retirement working as a golf ranger at Scovill Golf Course.

The survivors he leaves behind are daughter, Cynthia Boland Hinkle of Decatur; grandchildren: Christina Hinkle and wife Ashley of Texas, James Hinkle and wife Jennifer of Tennessee, and Jerald Hinkle and wife Leah of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Lindsay, and Jessica Hinkle of Tennessee, as well as, Jimmy and Jack Hinkle of Decatur; brothers: Stanley Boland and wife Sandy of Forsyth and Charles Boland and wife Nancy of Simpson, IL; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Richard embodied kindness, generosity, and humor in his life. Richard adored his wife and daughter. He shared 52 years of marriage to Carman (Mullen) Boland, living each day with love and adventure. Richard is now reunited with the love of his life in the Kingdom of Heaven. He was known as a good man, faithful husband, and true friend. Those who knew Richard were fortunate to enjoy his wit, friendship, and love.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, David Boland; sister, Judith Jacobs and brother-in-law, Dick Jacobs; sister-in-law, Carol Boland; brother-in-law, Jack Mullen; in-laws, Pat and Opal Mullen; and nephew Steve Boland.

Richard's favorite scripture comes out of the book of Proverbs: "Better a poor man who walks in his integrity than he who is crooked in his ways and rich." He loved God, his family, his friends, and golf.

Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Holy Family Catholic Church.

