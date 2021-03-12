Menu
Richard "Dick" Chenoweth
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Richard "Dick" Chenoweth

May 23, 1939 - March 8, 2021

LA PLACE - Richard "Dick" Chenoweth, 81, of LaPlace, IL, passed away at the Arthur Home, Arthur, IL, on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Private family services will be held. Memorials may be given to LaPlace United Methodist Church. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Dick was born May 23, 1939, in East Lynn, IL, son of Ross Clinton and Leota Elizabeth (Mathis) Chenoweth. He married Mildred Marie Jackson on January 26, 1958 in Cerro Gordo, IL. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2013.

Dick was a member of LaPlace United Methodist Church, Cerro Gordo Masonic Lodge #600 and Widow Sons Masonic Riding Association. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed spending Saturday nights "with the old people". Dick was a Teamster truck driver for Transport Service Co., retiring in 1996.

Dick is survived by his sons: Rick Chenoweth and wife Karen of Cerro Gordo, and Ron Chenoweth and wife Kennette of Lovington; special friend: Sandra Dufrain; siblings: Ann Finke and husband Ken of Sullivan, Dennis Chenoweth of Winchester, VA, Carol Benedict of Lovington, Kathy Price and husband Larry of Lovington, and David Chenoweth of Spring Hills, FL. He is also survived by six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and extended family, Carol Lawton.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister Alice Lawyer.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 12, 2021.
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
I'm so very sorry to see this. Michelle n I send our prayers to all of you! Him n Millie was very good neighbors!! Our thoughts n prayers are with you all. Evelyn Beightel & Michelle McClay
Evelyn Beightel
March 12, 2021
Rick, Ron and Dave, Our sympathy for your loss of your dad and brother. Your folks were always so friendly, and they made the Wheel Inn a warm and fun gathering place, and enjoyed your mom at the Bement Bowl as well! Prayers to you and yours, Sheryl and the Niles'
Sheryl Niles Murray
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Have known your family forever and I love you all. I will surely miss Dick. He was a special person. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Betty & Larry Bailey
March 12, 2021
I have known Dick for a long time. He was a good man and hard worker all of his life. May God bless Carol and all of the family. Larry Jones
Larry Jones
March 12, 2021
