Richard Herman

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - Richard Herman, 76, passed away peacefully June 4, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. Rich was a graduate of Moweaqua HS, class of 1962, where he was the Captain of the football team, and class President.

He graduated from Northwestern University in Chicago, IL with a bachelor's degree in History, and served as President of Acacia Fraternity. He was married to his loyal wife of 52 years, Pamela Herman, in October, 1969.

Richard is preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Herman, and father, Ronald Herman. He is survived by his wife, Pam Herman; sister, Judy Kuhle (Charles); daughter, Greta Rath (Nathan); son, Grant Herman (Elizabeth); granddaughters, Allie Rath, Brooke Rath, Valkyrie Herman; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Rich could light up a room with his fast wit and dry humor, which was always betrayed by a smirk and a gleam in his eye. He loved his family and friends, and will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held in Minnesota, date and details pending.