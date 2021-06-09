Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Herman

Richard Herman

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - Richard Herman, 76, passed away peacefully June 4, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. Rich was a graduate of Moweaqua HS, class of 1962, where he was the Captain of the football team, and class President.

He graduated from Northwestern University in Chicago, IL with a bachelor's degree in History, and served as President of Acacia Fraternity. He was married to his loyal wife of 52 years, Pamela Herman, in October, 1969.

Richard is preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Herman, and father, Ronald Herman. He is survived by his wife, Pam Herman; sister, Judy Kuhle (Charles); daughter, Greta Rath (Nathan); son, Grant Herman (Elizabeth); granddaughters, Allie Rath, Brooke Rath, Valkyrie Herman; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Rich could light up a room with his fast wit and dry humor, which was always betrayed by a smirk and a gleam in his eye. He loved his family and friends, and will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held in Minnesota, date and details pending.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Pam and family, I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Richard. My heart goes out to you.
Marsha Weerts Daniel
Friend
June 13, 2021
Sympathy to Pam and family. Lots of good memories with Richard as we were growing up.
Bob and Judy Vatthauer
Friend
June 12, 2021
My condolences to Pam and family. Prayers for comfort and peace at this time.
Linda Dickerson Webb
Friend
June 10, 2021
So sorry to hear that Richard had passed. Sending prayers to your family.
Roger and Brenda Workman
June 9, 2021
Richard was a great guy. Remember him from high school. Our condolences to Pam and family.
Don and Sue Woodard
Friend
June 9, 2021
He was always up to something; teasing someone or planning something crazy. He made the long school bus rides every morning and night go much faster with his teasing. He recently said in an email - "the class of 62 is fading fast". Our sympathy to you, Pam, and the family.
Jim & Linda Blakley
Friend
June 9, 2021
Sending our sympathy to Pam and family. Richard was a great man we appreciated his friendship and humor. He will be fondly remembered.
Carolyn and Mark Hamlin
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results