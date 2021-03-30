Menu
Richard Lee Hunter
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St.
Decatur, IL

Richard Lee Hunter

June 12, 1943 - March 27, 2021

DECATUR - Richard Lee Hunter, 77, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Rich was born June 12, 1943 in Decatur, the son of Lee Lewis and Leona Belle (Fogerson) Hunter. He proudly served his country in the Army Reserves. Rich worked at Firestone for thirty-nine years and one month. He was a member of Oreana Baptist Church and Stephen Decatur Lodge #979 A.F. & A.M. Rich enjoyed golfing and fishing.

Rich is survived by his children Brian Hunter and Kelli Hunter, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents.

Services to celebrate Rich's life will be 11:00 AM Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Dawson & Wikoff, West Wood St., Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Macon County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Oreana Baptist Church or Stephen Decatur Lodge #979 A.F. & A.M.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home
515 West Wood St, Decatur , IL
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home
515 West Wood St, Decatur, IL
Apr
2
Burial
Macon County Memorial Park
Decatur , IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My most sincere condolences go out to the Hunter family. Rich was a great guy and co-worker
Bob Strong
March 30, 2021
