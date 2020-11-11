Richard L. "Dickie" Chandler

August 30, 1957 - Nov. 8, 2020

DECATUR - Richard L. "Dickie" Chandler, 63, of Decatur, passed away on November 8, 2020 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Dickie was born on August 30, 1957, the son of Eddie and Patricia Rittenhouse Chandler. Dickie married Tammy Hendrickson on July 1985.

Dickie is survived by his wife Tammy; sons: Cale Chandler (Amber); Richard Chandler; Brian Shelton; daughters: Cortney Chandler, Angela Reichardt; grandchildren: Caleigh Reichardt, Cameron Chandler, Karlee Chandler, Maison Chandler, Cale Chandler, Jr, Mikal Moore; sister: Terri Sommers. Dickie was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Mike and David.

Dickie enjoyed racing and going out to eat. He loved his family. He also loved being a jokester.

Cremation rites have been accorded to Dickie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Dickie's cremation services. Please view his obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.