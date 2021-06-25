Richard K. Lake

GALLATIN, Tennessee - Richard K. Lake passed away June 20, 2021 in Gallatin, Tennessee. He will be remembered as a considerate and amiable person by the many who knew him. His generosity for others was demonstrated by his commitment to his community, to Rotary as a Paul Harris Fellow, Boy Scouts, Unity of Music City, and to those who worked with him in community college education in Iowa and Illinois. Rich was an administrator of career and technical education at community colleges in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, and Waterloo, Iowa before finishing his career at Parkland College as Dean of Career Programs in Champaign, IL.

He was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1943 and earned degrees from Wichita State University and University of Nebraska. He was active in the American Technical Education Association and served for two years as its president.

Rich was an avid reader, loved camping and hiking, music, and enjoyed extensive world travel. He was a man of many interests and hobbies, and valued the time he spent with friends and colleagues. He will be remembered for those good times by those who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife Marcia Powell of Gallatin, Tennessee; a daughter Deborah Moore (Greg) of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren: Kaydin, Kira and Kassidy Moore; a son Dan Lake of Des Moines; a sister Marcia McFarland (Lew Shelton) of Manhattan, Kansas and a brother Donald Lake (Miriam) of Mahomet, Illinois. Also, stepdaughter Amy Sheumaker (Dan) of Decatur, Illinois and their children Kelsey and Laif. He was preceded in death by his parents Wendell and Lucille Lake and his first wife Rosemary Vandergriff.

A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Oreana Christian Church, 500 W South St, Oreana, IL 62554. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 10393, Chicago, IL 60610, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the Anderson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Gallatin. www.andersonfuneralhome.org