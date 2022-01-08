Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Alan Nunn
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Richard Alan Nunn

Dec. 26, 1954 - Jan. 1, 2022

LOVINGTON - Richard Alan Nunn, 67, of Lovington, passed away January 1, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Richard was born in Danville, IL on December 26, 1954, the son of Louis and Rosetta (Snyder) Nunn. He married Connie Russell on June 18, 1971 in Decatur. Richard worked for CHI Overhead Doors and as a painter in the construction business. In his spare time, he enjoyed drag racing, hunting, fishing, gambling, and motorcycle riding. He was active and loved life.

Richard is survived by his wife Connie; children: Kelli (Mark) Benscoter of Florida, Traci (William) Cunningham of Decatur, Richard A. Nunn Jr. of Quincy, Ricki (Sean) Lane of Sullivan, and Caysi (James Thomas) Brazle of Bethany; siblings: Mike (Mattie) Nunn of Decatur, Roy (Sharon) Nunn of Champaign, and Debra Netterville of Jacksonville; grandchildren: Kylee, Kinlee, Kambree, Kinzee, Kallee, Grayson, Karson, Bristol, Ayden, Wyatt, Kaylee, Garrett, Brittanie, Aspen, Austin, Karlee, Dayton, Kloee, Brayden, Isabella, Zane, and Braydon; and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Glenda, Kenny, Randy, and Terry; and great-granddaughter Olyveea.

Visitation for Richard will be 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow the visitation, beginning at 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#66477.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home will be providing cremation services at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jan
10
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Condolences go out to you and your family all your loved ones and Friends may God bless each and everyone sorry to have such a good man have to depart at a young age when you see my brother Ray Jr tell him we all said hi and love and missing you will be sadly missed Rick Tina Thevenot jones
Tina Thevenot-Jones
Friend
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results