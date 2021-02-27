Richard L. Shasteen

Dec. 15, 1936 - Feb. 26, 2021

MATTOON - Richard L. Shasteen, 84, of Mattoon, passed away, 1:34 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Private family services will be held at Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, is in care of the arrangements.

Richard was born December 15, 1936, in Decatur; the son of Victor Leon and Pauline (Ballard) Shasteen.

He served in the United States Army National Guard. He is survived by his son, Mike (Lori) Shasteen of Sullivan; daughter, Robin (Kevin) Sesko of Sullivan. Richard is also survived by three grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.