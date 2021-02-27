Menu
Richard L. Shasteen
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
503 West Jackson Street
Sullivan, IL

Richard L. Shasteen

Dec. 15, 1936 - Feb. 26, 2021

MATTOON - Richard L. Shasteen, 84, of Mattoon, passed away, 1:34 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Private family services will be held at Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, is in care of the arrangements.

Richard was born December 15, 1936, in Decatur; the son of Victor Leon and Pauline (Ballard) Shasteen.

He served in the United States Army National Guard. He is survived by his son, Mike (Lori) Shasteen of Sullivan; daughter, Robin (Kevin) Sesko of Sullivan. Richard is also survived by three grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.



So sorry to see this. We just saw him last week and he and Rieck talked for a few minutes and had a good little visit. Sincerest sympathies to you all.
Patti and Rieck Kendall
February 28, 2021
