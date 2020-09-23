Richard Spain

April 6, 1933 - Sept. 19, 2020

DECATUR - Richard Spain, 87, of Decatur passed away Sept. 19, 2020 at Sullivan Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Private Family Services will be held. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL.

Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur is assisting the family. Memorials in Richard's honor may be given to Decatur Firefighters Local #505, 1415 N. Water St. Decatur, Illinois 62526, Attn: Todd Cox.

Richard was born April 6, 1933 in Oakley, the son of Marshall Lewis Spain, Sr. and Helen Mary (Peters) Spain. He married Barbara Munds on July 17, 1960. Richard proudly served our country in the Army National Guard. He was a pipefitter at AE Staley, retiring after 37 years. Richard was nationally recognized and awarded as an expert on Model A's. Over his lifetime, he restored nearly 60 cars. He was a life member of the Model A Restorer's Club. Richard was also proud of earning his black belt in Karate at the age of 59 after fourteen years of training.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara; sons: Greg Spain (Donita) and Kevin Spain (Lydia), both of Decatur; grandchildren: Jordan Girard (Amber), Darren Spain (Kara Hughes), Christina Spain (Josh Higgins), Carmen Smith (Joel), and Stephanie Quinn (Andrew); five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Glenn (Vivain) Spain of Decatur.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, James Dale Spain and Marshall Spain, Jr.

