Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Thomas
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL

Richard (Dick) Thomas

July 7, 1939 - Sept. 10, 2021

CLINTON - Richard (Dick) Thomas, 82, of Clinton, passed away peacefully, at Liberty Village Clinton, IL, on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Dick was born July 7, 1939, the son of Glen and Evelyn (Owen) Thomas. A former lifetime resident of Maroa, IL, Dick was a 1958 graduate of Maroa High School. He married Patricia E. Woolums on December 27, 1959.

Dick is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat Thomas of Clinton, IL. His sister, Glenda Church of Forsyth, IL. His children: daughter, Jenny (Les) Day of Maroa, son, Jeff Thomas of Tampa, FL, and daughter, Janet Summers (Jay Bee) of Athens, IL. He had six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Dick was a 36 year employee of Firestone Tire and Rubber. At 59 years of age, on March 17, 1998, Dick graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Dick loved the sports of football and basketball. He was a lifelong fan of the Maroa-Forsyth Football Team. He loved watching the Fighting Illini Basketball team, and old Western movies.

His pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Maroa Christian Church where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial will take place in Maroa Twp Cemetery.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Maroa Christian Church
IL
Oct
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Maroa Christian Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dick was president of our senior class at Maroa High School He was a star of our very exciting basketball "Sweet Sixteen" team in 1957 and helped lead the football team to a conference championship every year! All around Great Guy! He will be greatly missed at our 1958 class reunions! Rest in Peace, Dear Friend!
Joyce Greeson Craig
School
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results