Richard T. Tilton
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Richard T. Tilton

April 1, 1941 - March 4, 2021

DECATUR - Richard T. Tilton, 79, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Imboden Creek Living Center with his family by his side.

Richard was born April 1, 1941 in Decatur, Illinois the son of Theodore and Kathryn (Butler) Tilton. He received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. Richard was the farm manager at the National Bank of Chenoa until 1976. He then returned to the family farm. Richard married Judith Albin August 4, 1963.

Richard is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Tonya (Gary) Bowery; sons: Troy (Melody) Tilton, Todd (Serene) Tilton, and Timothy (Victoria) Tilton; sisters: Linda Isaac, Sandra (George) Muirheid, and Julie (Javier) Magana; brother, James (Judy) Tilton; twelve grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Warner; and brother, Jerry Tilton.

Graveside services to celebrate Richard's life will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Long Creek United Methodist Church, 6890 E. Firehouse Rd. Decatur, IL 62521. Memorials are suggested to the Long Creek United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Long Creek United Methodist Church
6890 E. Firehouse Rd., Decatur, IL
Mar
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Point Pleasant Cemetery
Long Creek, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ruth Ann and I are very sorry to hear of Richard´s passing. I have great memories of our discussions when we attended the Albin reunions. It has been a while since we attended however my memories are still there. Judy, my thoughts and prayers are with you and you family. Regards, Dwain
Dwain Bankson
March 9, 2021
Going to miss a good friend of mine we grew up together Richard would help anybody trouble if he could
lynn d yoder
March 9, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy. Richard was a great guy.
Paul&June Wells
March 8, 2021
David Yoder and Family
March 8, 2021
We are saddened to hear of Richard's passing. He was a fine man and will be missed by many people. We send our condolences to Judy and his family. Our prayers go up for each of you. ................ Barb & Denny
Denny & Barb Bartison
March 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss, he was a wonderful man! Prayers and love to the family
Samantha Marie Bartels
March 7, 2021
I´m am sorry to hear about your loss. Richard was a good man and I was privileged to know him. Our prayers will be with your family
Roger Morville
March 7, 2021
