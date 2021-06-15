Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard L. Wallace
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Homes - Argenta Chapel
685 North Main Street
Argenta, IL

Richard L. Wallace

Dec. 14, 1936 - June 11, 2021

ARGENTA - Richard L. Wallace 84 of Argenta, Illinois passed away 10:40 PM June 11, 2021 at his family residence Argenta, IL.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at The Bridge Fellowship Church, Argenta, IL. Service immediately following with Pastors Bob Baker and Charles "Bucky" Francisco officiating. The family has entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to VA Home Based Primary Care (HBPC), Decatur, IL.

Richard was born December 14, 1936 in Argenta, IL the son of Russell and Ellen (McMillen) Wallace. He married Shirley J. Manning August 8, 1963 in Argenta, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley J. Wallace, Argenta, IL; children: Jeff (Beth) Wallace, Decatur, IL and Shelly (Bob) Nichols, Ormond Beach, FL; two grandchildren: Heath (Krista) Nichols, Ormond Beach, FL and Von (Cecelia Gates) Nichols, Palm Coast, FL; great-grandchildren: Claire, Kolby, and Chloe Nichols; siblings: Barbara (Pete) McConkey, Geneva, IL; Edwin (Kay) Wallace, Argenta, IL; and Jack (Marsha) Wallace, St. Charles, IL.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.Richard was a farmer, sexton for Friends Creek Cemetery and a driver for Decatur Auto Auction. He enjoyed watching racing, tv-westerns and wrestling. He loved spending time with family and especially his grandchildren.

"Love you more"

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Bridge Fellowship Church
Argenta, IL
Jun
17
Service
7:00p.m.
The Bridge Fellowship Church
Argenta, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Homes - Argenta Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert Funeral Homes - Argenta Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Shirley and family, you have our deepest sympathy on the loss of Richard. We are sending love, prayers and hugs. We are in Arkansas so won´t be able to attend the service. Love, Linda
Lynn and Linda White
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results