Richard L. Wallace

Dec. 14, 1936 - June 11, 2021

ARGENTA - Richard L. Wallace 84 of Argenta, Illinois passed away 10:40 PM June 11, 2021 at his family residence Argenta, IL.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at The Bridge Fellowship Church, Argenta, IL. Service immediately following with Pastors Bob Baker and Charles "Bucky" Francisco officiating. The family has entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to VA Home Based Primary Care (HBPC), Decatur, IL.

Richard was born December 14, 1936 in Argenta, IL the son of Russell and Ellen (McMillen) Wallace. He married Shirley J. Manning August 8, 1963 in Argenta, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley J. Wallace, Argenta, IL; children: Jeff (Beth) Wallace, Decatur, IL and Shelly (Bob) Nichols, Ormond Beach, FL; two grandchildren: Heath (Krista) Nichols, Ormond Beach, FL and Von (Cecelia Gates) Nichols, Palm Coast, FL; great-grandchildren: Claire, Kolby, and Chloe Nichols; siblings: Barbara (Pete) McConkey, Geneva, IL; Edwin (Kay) Wallace, Argenta, IL; and Jack (Marsha) Wallace, St. Charles, IL.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.Richard was a farmer, sexton for Friends Creek Cemetery and a driver for Decatur Auto Auction. He enjoyed watching racing, tv-westerns and wrestling. He loved spending time with family and especially his grandchildren.

"Love you more"

