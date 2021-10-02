Menu
Richard Lee Wilber
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL

Richard (Rich) Lee Wilber

March 6, 1965 - Sept. 14, 2021

CAPE CORAL, Florida - Richard (Rich) Lee Wilber, 56, passed on September 14, 2021, in Cape Coral, FL.

Rich was born on March 6, 1965, in Decatur, IL. The son of Richard H. Wilber and Nancy L. (Toberman) Skelton, and he had two step-parents, Phyllis Wilber and Harold Skelton. He married the love of his life, Tracey L. (Borders) Wilber on May 23, 1992, in Decatur, IL. His wife and parents hugged him tightly when he joined them in heaven on September 14, 2021.

He is survived by Torey A. Wilber of Cape Coral, FL and Haylee L. (Wilber) Kupfer and husband, Mason of Cottage Grove, MN; and siblings: Cody Moore, Marty Moore, Jeanne Anderson, and their families.

He loved his wife and two daughters more than anything in the world. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1983. He coached sports when his daughters played during their school years, and especially loved Haylee's travel basketball team. He also enjoyed struggling through puzzles with Torey. He was the Purchasing Manager at B&I Contractors for the past eight years.

A Celebration of Life will be an Open House at the Scovill Environmental Education Center on October 10, 2021 from 1-4:00 p.m. Casual attire. 71 S. Country Club Rd., Decatur, IL

Private family interment to follow.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Scovill Environmental Education Center
FL
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Myself and other classmates from Blue Mound High School Class of 1983 would like to express our condolences to Rich's family. When Blue Mound and Boody schools consolidated in the Fall of 1975, Rich was one of several students who was transported to Blue Mound. He and one other classmate left us after 8th grade to play football for a school in Decatur in the Fall of 1979. We have ALWAYS thought of him as one of our own. Hugs and prayers to all.
Michelle Tucker
October 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Rich´s passing. I was shocked. My thoughts & prayers to all the family, but especially to Haylee & Torey. What a very sad time for them. I worked with Rich at NSGV here in Decatur, IL until my retirement in "08". What a nice guy & as the obituary says he definitely adored Tracey, Haylee & Torey. I knew Rich´s dad. I had attended High School with him back in the late 50´s & had lost track of him over the years. Then one day this young man came to work at NSGV & I eventually found out his dad was Dick Wilber. What a small world sometimes. I was pleasantly surprised! I always enjoyed working with Rich & visiting with Tracey, Haylee & Torey when they would occasionally come by the office. Again my condolences. So very sorry. You all will be in my thoughts. Prayers for you - Haylee & Torey. God bless you.
Carol Waddell
Work
October 2, 2021
