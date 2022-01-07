Menu
Richards C. Stephens
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lockart-Green Funeral Home
0 Grand Ave
Cowden, IL

Richards C. Stephens

April 14, 1948 - Dec. 18, 2021

COWDEN - Richards C. Stephens, 73, of Cowden, IL, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Heritage Manor in Pana, IL.

Richards was born April 14, 1948, Naylor, MO, son of Charley and Betty (King) Stephens,. Richard married Diana Broughton November 20,1984, creating a blended family. Richard worked for Caterpillar for 30-years, retiring in 1997, and starting his trucking business ( Richard Stephens Trucking) of 15 years.

Richard is survived by daughters: Michelle (John) Ronek of Decatur, Renee (Dave) Rogers of Mt. Zion; sisters: Teresa Willard (daughters Connie and Dianna), Kathy Marquis (daughter Jennifer); three aunts and two uncles, wives, children: Vicki Kennedy and Kenny Cox both of Cowden, Il.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Betty Stephens of Decatur; grandparents, Ambrose and Mary Stephens; Louis and Arminta King; nephew, Steve Woodson; three aunts and one uncle. Richard enjoyed family, horses and hunting.

Services will be January 8, 2022 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Lockhart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden, IL. He was a member of Greenland Masonic Lodge # 665 and will receive Masonic Rites at 3:00 p.m.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Service
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lockart-Green Funeral Home
0 Grand Ave, Cowden, IL
Jan
8
Service
3:00p.m.
Lockart-Green Funeral Home
0 Grand Ave, Cowden, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Lockart-Green Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
