Ricky Dale Buchholzer

April 7, 1965 - June 13, 2021

ILLIOPOLIS - Ricky Dale Buchholzer, 56, of Illiopolis, IL went to be with his mother in heaven at 9:46 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Villa Clara Nursing Center.

Rick was born April 7, 1965 in LaGrange, IL, the son of Dale and Stella (Lambert) Buchholzer. He was employed by ADM for 25 years. Rick loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his daughter and grandchildren.

Surviving are his daughter, Rikki Buchholzer (Cameron McClimon); grandchildren: Maddison and Logan of Decatur, IL; father, Dale Buchholzer of Illiopolis, IL; sister, Vicki (Larry) Rohman of Elwin, IL; several nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his dear mother, Stella Buchholzer.

A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at a later date when all of his family can be together.

His family would like to thank those at St. Mary's and Villa Clara in Decatur who showed kindness to Rick in his last months.