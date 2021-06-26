Menu
Ricky Dale Buchholzer
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021

Ricky Dale Buchholzer

April 7, 1965 - June 13, 2021

ILLIOPOLIS - Ricky Dale Buchholzer, 56, of Illiopolis, IL went to be with his mother in heaven at 9:46 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Villa Clara Nursing Center.

Rick was born April 7, 1965 in LaGrange, IL, the son of Dale and Stella (Lambert) Buchholzer. He was employed by ADM for 25 years. Rick loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his daughter and grandchildren.

Surviving are his daughter, Rikki Buchholzer (Cameron McClimon); grandchildren: Maddison and Logan of Decatur, IL; father, Dale Buchholzer of Illiopolis, IL; sister, Vicki (Larry) Rohman of Elwin, IL; several nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his dear mother, Stella Buchholzer.

A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at a later date when all of his family can be together.

His family would like to thank those at St. Mary's and Villa Clara in Decatur who showed kindness to Rick in his last months.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 26, 2021.
So sorry to hear of Rick's passing. Prayers for your family.
Angela Lane Breeding
School
July 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Rick. Your family is in my prayers.
CHRIS SWEARINGEN HILDERBRAND
July 1, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I will always have a special place for him in my heart. He was extremely special to me.
Misti Dulik
Family
June 30, 2021
To Vicki and family my deepest sympathy and prayers for Ricky's passing.
Connie L. Holmes
School
June 27, 2021
I am so saddened to read about Ricky's passing; I have such fond memories of him playing 6th grade basketball at AOJH. My thoughts are with you all.
Roger Lowe
June 26, 2021
