Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rida Lee Jinks
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Rida Lee Jinks

April 29, 1934 - June 11, 2021

DECATUR – Rida Lee Jinks, 87, of Decatur, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at home with her family by her side.

Rida was born April 29, 1934, in Town Branch, KY, the daughter of Fred and Elsie (Horsley) Kennard. She married Kleon Jinks on December 30, 1954. They were married for 57 years before he passed. Rida was retired from Borg Warner Corp. Rida enjoyed quilting, antiquing and thrift shopping. Rida was very outgoing with a great sense of humor and a huge circle of lifelong friends.

Rida is survived by her children: Hope (Milo) Isaacson of Annawan, IL, Faith (Alan) Curtis of Decatur, IL, Patricia (Ken) Hall of Decatur, IL, and Jackie Jinks of Decatur, IL; grandsons: Sean Isaacson of IA, and Austin Wells of Macon.

Rida was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kleon and son Sam Miracle Jinks.

In honor of Rida's wishes, cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. Private services with the family will be at a later date. Memorials in memory of Rida may be made to the donor's choice.

The family of Rida Lee Jinks is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Faith, Our sympathy and prayers for your family upon your mother's passing. Joe and Sheryl Murray
Joe and Sheryl Murray
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results