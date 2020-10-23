Rita D. Blair

Dec. 5, 1948 - Oct. 20, 2020

CLINTON - Rita D. Blair, 71, of Clinton, formerly of Cerro Gordo, passed away at 8:05 p.m., October 20, 2020 at Warner Hospital, Clinton.

Rita was born on December 5, 1948 in Montgomery, AL the daughter of Samuel and Irene (Profit) Waldrop. She married Leon Blair and he preceded her in death.

Rita is survived by her children: Tom Gregory (Chris) of Maroa, Sherry Gregory (Jamie) of Bloomington, Shawn Sutton (Timothy) of Cerro Gordo, Valarie Wallace of Mt. Zion, Shelle Blair Musiedlak of St. Germain, WI; grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Steve Waldrop of Clinton; and sister, Brenda Quick of Ivesdale. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and four brothers.

Rita was a manufacturer at Cim-Tek Filtration in Bement. She enjoyed garage sales, auctions, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Bement Township Cemetery. Please adhere to COVID-19 rules with mask wearing and social distancing.

Memorials may be made to the Decatur Memorial Hospital Cancer Center or the SIU Medical Center for Children with Disabilities.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.