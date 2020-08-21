DARIEN - Robert Allen Moore of Darien, Illinois, passed away on May 1st, 2020, at Hinsdale Hospital. The son of the late Wiley and Virginia Moore, Robert was the oldest of 2 siblings.

Robert graduated from Broadview Adventist Academy in 1970. After graduation, Robert went to work for Roy Allen Construction and learned the trade of Concrete Construction. He then worked at Mikes Concrete and concluded his career with The Daker Corporation. He was a member of Cement Masons Union Local 502. His colleagues knew him as a dedicated perfectionist in the craft of Cement finishing.

Robert is survived by his son Joshua A Moore of Chicago, Illinois, son Robert J Moore and daughter-in-law Meghan Moore; grandsons Wiley and Hitchens Moore of Willowbrook, Illinois, Brother Gary Moore, sister-in-law Ramona Moore of Maroa, Illinois; Brother Jerry Moore and late sister-in-law Dixie Moore of Decatur, Illinois, as well as niece Mandy and nephews Greg, Toby, and Jake Moore.

Due to restrictions related to Covid 19, the family will be postponing a memorial service until it is safe for all to attend his service. Please feel free to contact his son Bob Moore at [email protected] for updates on memorial service and any questions you may have.

The family would like to thank you in advance for your love and support.