Robert Henry "Bob" Bauer

Nov. 14, 1928 - Dec. 6, 2020

DECATUR - Robert Henry "Bob" Bauer, 92, of Decatur passed away peacefully Sunday, December 6, 2020, in HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Bob was born on November 14, 1928, in Decatur, the son of Philip L. and Frances E. (Brinkoetter) Bauer. Following graduation from Decatur High School in 1948, Bob was employed at A. E. Staley's. He then served in the US Army from 1950 to 1952. Bob went to Spring Training Tryouts in 1953 and was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1954. In 1957 his contract was sold to the New York Yankees where he played in the minor league system from 1959 when he became a player-manager. From 1965 to 1968, Bob managed various Yankee minor league teams. During the off-season, he tended bar. From 1971 to 1997 Bob was employed at D & R Welding Supply. Bob served as a Funeral Assistant at Graceland/Fairlawn and Moran & Goebel from 2006 until 2020.

Bob was a member of Ss James & Patrick, Golden "K" Kiwanis and the Korean War Veterans. Bob Married Mary E. Skelly in September 1961 and she preceded him in death in 2005. He then married Mary Jean Bretz in October 2007.

Surviving are his wife Mary Jean and his sister Phyllis Smith of Decatur, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Mary Elizabeth Bauer, brother Edward Bauer and wife Marie, sister Bernadine Sebok and husband Steve, and brother-in-law Harold Smith.

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery with military rites. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saints James and Patrick Parish, Golden K Scholarship Fund or to the St. Mary's Foundation.

