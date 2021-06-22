Menu
Robert Rand "Bob" Crawford
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Robert "Bob" Rand Crawford

August 2, 1951 - June 19, 2021

DECATUR - Robert "Bob" Rand Crawford, 69, of Decatur, IL, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Bob was born August 2, 1951 the son of Stanley and Doris Foster Crawford.

Bob was an avid family man who love basketball and gardening. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family and friends. But the greatest loves of his life was his grandkids. He read his Bible daily and lived in the words that were written within it. The words that best describes him are that he was a man of love and laughter.

Bob is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Derek (Laura) Crawford; daughters: Amy Dempsey and Ashley (Jeff) Rhodes; sisters: Barbara Brooks, Bev Grossman, Pat (Lee) Boyd, Sandy Wallace and Cheryl (Bob) Gristy; grandchildren: Justin, Blane, Riley, Adryanna, Jake and Shelby (DJ); great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Kameryn and Ayden; son-in-law, Shawn Dempsey; and his beloved dogs, Baby Boy and Gracie; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Bob will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will also be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Ave., Decatur, Il 62526 on June 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Boiling Springs Cemetery in Decatur, IL.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jun
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our prayers an deepest sympathies go out to family an friends
Dan& Jackie Smart
Friend
June 24, 2021
Bob was one of my very best friends and I will miss him very much.
David Bernard
June 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
latisha brooks
School
June 23, 2021
Debbie,sorry to hear about your husband. I never met your husband but visited with you and your sister at the hotel in St Louis. You are a strong women hold on to the good memories.My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Your bench friend from Clinton,Ill
Tammie Swarts
June 23, 2021
Praying for your family´s peace and comfort during this time...
Nancy Scott Machlan
June 22, 2021
Debbie- Sorry to hear about Bob-Keep the good times in mind
Denny Tangney
June 22, 2021
Bob was one of my most favorite co-workers. We used to talk about everything from baseball to the Word of God. He made the days fun. He was a very nice person to know. This is a huge loss. Cant wait to see him in God´s kingdom again.
Richard Coppenbarger
Friend
June 22, 2021
My heart goes out to you Debbie and all the family on Bob´s passing.What a blessing he was to me.Bob was a very good hearted man.Bob and I shared the gospel on many occasions during our friendship which meant the world to me.My thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Kenny Dugger
Friend
June 22, 2021
Bob Crawford was a good hearted Gentleman!
Matthew Stewart
Friend
June 21, 2021
The best friend ever to have, I'll try to do my best to run with Bob again in heaven. Love you Debbie & Bob!
John harmison
Friend
June 20, 2021
