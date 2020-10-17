Menu
Robert E. "Bob" Hugo
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Robert "Bob" E. Hugo

Nov. 11, 1937 - Oct. 13, 2020

DECATUR - Robert "Bob" E. Hugo, 82, of Decatur, passed away October 13, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. Robert was born on November 11, 1937 in Centralia, IL, son of Louis F. Hugo Sr. and Sylvia Williams Hugo.

He is survived by wife, Bonni Hugo; children: Tim Hugo, Cathy (Scott) Hugo Williams, Robert T. (Becky) Hugo, Todd (Lily) Hugo, Cayla (Steve) Hugo Hittmeier and Jon Hugo; six grandchildren, three sisters and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister.

A pubic visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Betsy Fostino NP, Dr. Velasco, and Dr. Anderson at DMH, as well as his favorite Nurses/CNAs, Joyce, LaKyshia, Tammy and PT Crystal, who lovingly cared for him in his final weeks.

The family of Bob Hugo is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
