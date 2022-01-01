Robert "Bob" Dwain Enkoff

Jan. 28, 1934 - Dec. 23, 2021

SHELBYVILLE - Robert "Bob" Dwain Enkoff, 87, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Antonio Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Shelbyville Chautauqua Restoration Fund and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

