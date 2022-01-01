Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Dwain "Bob" Enkoff
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

Robert "Bob" Dwain Enkoff

Jan. 28, 1934 - Dec. 23, 2021

SHELBYVILLE - Robert "Bob" Dwain Enkoff, 87, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Antonio Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Shelbyville Chautauqua Restoration Fund and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
Jan
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.