Robert L. Britt

April 30, 1947 - Nov. 10, 2020

DECATUR - Robert L. Britt, 73, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Robert was born April 30, 1947 in Memphis, TN, the son of Melton and Lucille (Walton) Britt. He married Diana Thompson on February 16, 2007 in Decatur, IL.

Robert was a graphic artist for USAA. he loved graphic arts and created many t-shirt designs. He also enjoyed photography. Robert will also be remembered as being a keyboard playing member of a 1960's rock band called the Vikings.

Surviving are his wife, Diana; children: Tim Britt (Gina) of San Antonio, TX, Jennifer Lugo (Alex) of Georgetown, TX, Spencer Britt of Texas; and three grandchildren.

Preceding in death are his brothers: Gene Britt, Charles Britt and Richard Britt.

Private service will be held at a later date.

The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Robert. Condolences may be left to his family at www.moranandgoebel.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
