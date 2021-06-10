Menu
Robert Wesley Low
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Robert Wesley Low

May 9, 1939 - Jan. 9, 2021

DECATUR - Robert Wesley Low, 81 of Decatur, passed on January 9, 2021. A graveside service to honor his life will be Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Fairlawn Cemetery with a reception following at Cresthaven Park. His ashes will be interred together with his wife, Mary Jo (Millspaugh) Low, who passed in 2008.

Bob was born on May 9, 1939 in Chicago Heights, IL, the oldest of five children of Wesley and Louise Low. He married Mary Jo in 1960. Together they had two daughters: Pamela Jane (late) and Kathy Ann; two granddaughters: Shilow and Ashley Crowe; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Bob received his BA from Eureka College and Bachelor of Divinity from Drake University. He was ordained into the Disciples of Christ Church in 1966, serving at First Christian Church, Bethany, IL 1966-86 and then Crestview Christian Church, Decatur, IL until his retirement in 2001.

Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He loved travelling and collecting things, including over 600 nativities. He was a huge fan of Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang. His family will miss his loving patience and dry wit, but his love will live in our hearts forever.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fairlawn Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolence to the Family. I will always remember Bob as a kind and caring Man. One of my favorite memories was when He, Mary Jo, my wife and I took the Youth from Bethany Christian Church to a Retreat in Estes Park, Colorado.
Jack Rogers
June 11, 2021
Reverend Lowe was such a pleasant and caring man! He was a fine disciple of Jesus! My son remembered that he kept lemon drops in his office! I send my sympathy and prayers.
Sue Yarnell
Friend
June 11, 2021
John and I are so sorry for your loss. Bob was a great Pastor and friend. Your family is in our thought's and prayer's! Connie Armer
Connie Armer
Friend
June 10, 2021
