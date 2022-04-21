Robert Dean McMillen

Nov. 26, 1933 - April 17, 2022

DECATUR - Robert Dean McMillen, 88, of Decatur, IL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 17, 2022, (Easter Sunday).

R.D. "Dean" was born on November 26, 1933, in Deland, IL, to Glay and Mildred (Parrish) McMillen. He married Sandra "Sandy" (Hopkins) McMillen on December 30, 1968, in Oklahoma City, OK. R.D.'s passion was his businesses he founded (R.D. McMillen Enterprises, Inc. & Professional Housekeepers, Inc. - P.H.K.). He loved the outdoors, dancing, tennis, snow-skiing, boating, water-skiing, going for long walks, and attending sporting events with his wife, Sandy, before she passed. He loved the opportunity to spend time with his children and grandchildren.

R.D. leaves behind his daughter, Deana (Jim) Smiley of Punta Gorda, FL; son, Glay (Dee) McMillen of Oakley, IL; daughter, Kim (Roger) Letterly of Latham, IL; daughter, Shannon (David) Binder of Decatur, IL; wife, Shirley (Baum) McMillen; and beloved grandchildren: Lindsey, Glay "Dakota," and MacKenzie McMillen, Cameron and Jordan Letterly; Morgan Binder; and great-granddaughter, Tenley Minton.

R.D. was reunited in heaven with his parents; beautiful wife, Sandy McMillen; and beloved son, Scott Lehn McMillen.

The family would like to give a special thanks for the shared compassion and care from all the staff of Lincolnshire Place in Decatur, IL.

Services to celebrate R.D.'s life will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, April 22, 2022 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2155 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL, with Pastor Bill and Brock Abbott officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM Friday, April 22, 2022, at the church. Burial will immediately follow at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pilgrim Lutheran Church or to Macon Resources.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.