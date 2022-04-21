Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Dean McMillen
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
Send Flowers

Robert Dean McMillen

Nov. 26, 1933 - April 17, 2022

DECATUR - Robert Dean McMillen, 88, of Decatur, IL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 17, 2022, (Easter Sunday).

R.D. "Dean" was born on November 26, 1933, in Deland, IL, to Glay and Mildred (Parrish) McMillen. He married Sandra "Sandy" (Hopkins) McMillen on December 30, 1968, in Oklahoma City, OK. R.D.'s passion was his businesses he founded (R.D. McMillen Enterprises, Inc. & Professional Housekeepers, Inc. - P.H.K.). He loved the outdoors, dancing, tennis, snow-skiing, boating, water-skiing, going for long walks, and attending sporting events with his wife, Sandy, before she passed. He loved the opportunity to spend time with his children and grandchildren.

R.D. leaves behind his daughter, Deana (Jim) Smiley of Punta Gorda, FL; son, Glay (Dee) McMillen of Oakley, IL; daughter, Kim (Roger) Letterly of Latham, IL; daughter, Shannon (David) Binder of Decatur, IL; wife, Shirley (Baum) McMillen; and beloved grandchildren: Lindsey, Glay "Dakota," and MacKenzie McMillen, Cameron and Jordan Letterly; Morgan Binder; and great-granddaughter, Tenley Minton.

R.D. was reunited in heaven with his parents; beautiful wife, Sandy McMillen; and beloved son, Scott Lehn McMillen.

The family would like to give a special thanks for the shared compassion and care from all the staff of Lincolnshire Place in Decatur, IL.

Services to celebrate R.D.'s life will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, April 22, 2022 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2155 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL, with Pastor Bill and Brock Abbott officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM Friday, April 22, 2022, at the church. Burial will immediately follow at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pilgrim Lutheran Church or to Macon Resources.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
2155 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL
Apr
22
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
2155 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL
Apr
22
Burial
Graceland Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.