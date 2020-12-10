Robert (Bob) McNulty

April 11, 1929 - Nov. 25, 2020

DECATUR - Robert (Bob) McNulty, of Decatur, IL died at 4:30 PM, on November 25, 2020 in Fishers, IN after a short illness complicated by the coronavirus.

Per Bob's wishes due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held later when everyone may gather safely to celebrate his life. Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery with Pastor David Bueltmann officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's honor may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, 3303 E. Maryland, Decatur, IL 62521.

Bob was born April 11, 1929, in Chicago, IL, the son of Robert and Henrietta Born McNulty. His mother died when he was seven years old and his father less than one year later. Bob was raised by his maternal, German immigrant grandparents, Theodore Christian Born and Mary Kwiatkowski Born in Decatur after the death of his parents. Bob was a graduate of Decatur High School. He married Martha Louise Rowland on June 17, 1950. They celebrated 62 years of marriage before her death on November 1, 2012. Bob retired from A.E. Staley in 1985, after 38 years of service and was a member of the Staley Retirees Club and Foreman's Club. Bob was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and the YMCA. He was an avid golfer; he especially enjoyed playing golf at Nelson Park, where he successfully scored a hole-in-one. Bob was a devoted Chicago Cubs baseball fan.

Surviving are his sons: Mike (Jill) of Dunedin, FL, Steve (Norma) of Venice, FL, daughter Debbie Luth (Mickey) of Fishers, IN. Grandchildren: Brawn and Erik McNulty of Florida, Laura Kay Luth of Marietta, GA and Brian Luth (Becky) of Fishers, IN; great grandson Connor Luth; step grandsons: Matthew (Louize) Bovey, Adam Bovey and step-great-grandson Jack Hughes all of England. Also surviving are his sisters-in-law: Eileen Harrington (Dean Shipman) of Sullivan and Eileen Rowland of Colorado; brothers-in-law Jim Rowland (Wanda) of Mattoon and Bob Vaughan of Springfield. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife; daughter, Sheila Kay McNulty; granddaughter, Erika Leigh Fortner; and an infant sister, Rose Marie.

Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He built his house, kept everything in good repair and always shared the bounty of his tomato garden.

The family would like to thank Pastor David Bueltmann, his Concordia family, neighbors, and friends who called, texted, and sent him cards. Your love and friendship truly made a difference to Bob.

Brintlinger & Earl Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at https://www.brintlingerandearl.com/.