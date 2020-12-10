Menu
Robert McNulty
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Robert (Bob) McNulty

April 11, 1929 - Nov. 25, 2020

DECATUR - Robert (Bob) McNulty, of Decatur, IL died at 4:30 PM, on November 25, 2020 in Fishers, IN after a short illness complicated by the coronavirus.

Per Bob's wishes due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held later when everyone may gather safely to celebrate his life. Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery with Pastor David Bueltmann officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's honor may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, 3303 E. Maryland, Decatur, IL 62521.

Bob was born April 11, 1929, in Chicago, IL, the son of Robert and Henrietta Born McNulty. His mother died when he was seven years old and his father less than one year later. Bob was raised by his maternal, German immigrant grandparents, Theodore Christian Born and Mary Kwiatkowski Born in Decatur after the death of his parents. Bob was a graduate of Decatur High School. He married Martha Louise Rowland on June 17, 1950. They celebrated 62 years of marriage before her death on November 1, 2012. Bob retired from A.E. Staley in 1985, after 38 years of service and was a member of the Staley Retirees Club and Foreman's Club. Bob was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and the YMCA. He was an avid golfer; he especially enjoyed playing golf at Nelson Park, where he successfully scored a hole-in-one. Bob was a devoted Chicago Cubs baseball fan.

Surviving are his sons: Mike (Jill) of Dunedin, FL, Steve (Norma) of Venice, FL, daughter Debbie Luth (Mickey) of Fishers, IN. Grandchildren: Brawn and Erik McNulty of Florida, Laura Kay Luth of Marietta, GA and Brian Luth (Becky) of Fishers, IN; great grandson Connor Luth; step grandsons: Matthew (Louize) Bovey, Adam Bovey and step-great-grandson Jack Hughes all of England. Also surviving are his sisters-in-law: Eileen Harrington (Dean Shipman) of Sullivan and Eileen Rowland of Colorado; brothers-in-law Jim Rowland (Wanda) of Mattoon and Bob Vaughan of Springfield. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife; daughter, Sheila Kay McNulty; granddaughter, Erika Leigh Fortner; and an infant sister, Rose Marie.

Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He built his house, kept everything in good repair and always shared the bounty of his tomato garden.

The family would like to thank Pastor David Bueltmann, his Concordia family, neighbors, and friends who called, texted, and sent him cards. Your love and friendship truly made a difference to Bob.

Brintlinger & Earl Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at https://www.brintlingerandearl.com/.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Graceland Cemetery
IL
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My husband and I worked with Bob for many years at Stalely's. It so surprising to find the details of his childhood. Bob was always gracious, hard working and kind. He was one of the good ones and will be missed, I'm sure by his family and friends. RIP and be joyful in your reunion with the loved ones who went before you. Connie and Larry Moon
connie moon
December 11, 2020
One of the nicest people you could ever meet. I'll miss talking to him at the Y. Great Guy!!
Dan smallwood
December 10, 2020
A real Gentleman! Bob was a cherished friend to many and will be truly missed.
Bob Cloney
December 10, 2020
I got to know Bob at the Y but first heard of him at Siniwik Park. There's a story about him and Larry Hottest getting into an altercation. I shared this story with him one day at the Y. Told him he was a legend at Siniwik. We had a good laugh. Just a sweet, sweet man.
Brad Schmidt
December 10, 2020
I have known Bob for years from the YMCA. He and I would see one another on the track every week. I have had many conversations over the years while we walked . I always told Bob I hoped I would still be in as good shape as he when I´m his age. I admired his passion for excersize. I sure will miss seeing him on the track and will forever cherish my friendship with your father. My most sincere condolences.
Christen Stimler
December 10, 2020
