Robert "Nick" Scales
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Blue Mound
566 North Railroad Avenue
Blue Mound, IL

Robert "Nick" Scales

May 3, 1955 - Oct. 8, 2021

DECATUR - Robert "Nick" Scales, 66, of Decatur, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Nick was born May 3, 1955, in Decatur, IL, the son of Paul and Marie (Neese) Scales. He worked at St. Mary's Hospital for twenty years; was an over the road truck driver for twenty years; and was a volunteer firefighter with the Harristown Fire Department for fifteen years. Nick enjoyed: hunting, fishing, horseshoes, and golf. He married Rita VanUytven on August 5, 1978.

Nick is survived by his wife Rita; daughters: Kim (Jason) Scales-Scott of Portola, CA, Nicki (Jeremy) Auten of Mt. Zion, and Christy (Adam) Wood of Decatur; grandchildren: China, Denver, Michael, Joseph, Zedekiah, Elizabeth, and Jonah; great-granddaughter Jackie; brothers: David (Donna) Scales of Mt. Zion and Steve (Kathy) Scales of Cameroon; and sisters-in-law: Diane Scales of Blue Mound and Diane Marts of Taylorville.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Mike and Rick Scales; and sister Linda Scales.

Services to celebrate Nick's life will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Blue Mound. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Harristown Fire Department or Systemic JIA Foundation.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave. Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Blue Mound
566 North Railroad Avenue, Blue Mound, IL
Oct
12
Service
11:30a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Blue Mound
566 North Railroad Avenue, Blue Mound, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Blue Mound
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rita so sorry to hear about Nick. I worked with you and Nick at St Marys long time ago.
Sandy Gillespey
October 19, 2021
My thoughts are with you and your family. It was a joy working with you and Nick over the years!
Duane Garver
Work
October 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss he was a very special neighbor will miss him a lot will pray for you and the family.
Gene&Linda Hopkins
October 12, 2021
Rita, I am so very sorry to learn of Nick passing. I will forever remember his terrific sense of humor/ Was always hysterical that he could poke fun at someone yet they never seemed to be upset about (or most probably just didn't get his dry humor!). He will forever be fondly remembered by all of us who had the good fortune to know him.
Bobbie Pickett
October 10, 2021
