Robert "Nick" Scales

May 3, 1955 - Oct. 8, 2021

DECATUR - Robert "Nick" Scales, 66, of Decatur, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Nick was born May 3, 1955, in Decatur, IL, the son of Paul and Marie (Neese) Scales. He worked at St. Mary's Hospital for twenty years; was an over the road truck driver for twenty years; and was a volunteer firefighter with the Harristown Fire Department for fifteen years. Nick enjoyed: hunting, fishing, horseshoes, and golf. He married Rita VanUytven on August 5, 1978.

Nick is survived by his wife Rita; daughters: Kim (Jason) Scales-Scott of Portola, CA, Nicki (Jeremy) Auten of Mt. Zion, and Christy (Adam) Wood of Decatur; grandchildren: China, Denver, Michael, Joseph, Zedekiah, Elizabeth, and Jonah; great-granddaughter Jackie; brothers: David (Donna) Scales of Mt. Zion and Steve (Kathy) Scales of Cameroon; and sisters-in-law: Diane Scales of Blue Mound and Diane Marts of Taylorville.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Mike and Rick Scales; and sister Linda Scales.

Services to celebrate Nick's life will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Blue Mound. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Harristown Fire Department or Systemic JIA Foundation.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave. Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.