Robert L. Stuart
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Robert L. Stuart

Sept. 10, 1951 - March 15, 2022

WHITNEY, Texas - Robert L. Stuart, 70, of Whitney, TX, formerly of Decatur, IL, went home to be with his Heavenly Creator, March 15, 2022.

Robert was born September 10, 1951 in Decatur, IL, the son of Wilbur and Vernna (Rhoades) Stuart. He married his wife, Dorothy on September 21, 1996, in Decatur, IL.

Robert was a truck driver for many years. He followed his career as a school bus driver, during his retirement. He was a member of the Wings of Faith Church. One of his greatest joys was his cat, "Sunshine."

Surviving are his wife, Dorothy; children: Christine Binkley (Gary) of Morgan, TX, Lori Wilber of Whitney, TX; brother, Don Stuart (Sandra) of Tulsa, OK; sister, Mae Rush of Maroa, IL; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorials: Donor's Choice.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home had been entrusted with the care of Robert.

Condolences may be left to Robert's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 19, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.