Robert C. "Bob" Underwood

Feb. 11, 1925 - March 29, 2022

MAROA - Robert C. "Bob" Underwood, 97, of Maroa, IL, passed away 3:20 PM March 29, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 3:00 PM Friday, April 1, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL, with Memorial Hospice Chaplain Jan Dial officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL, with Military Honors. Visitation will be 2:00 - 3:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. The family requests that guest wear casual attire for vitiation and services.

Memorials may be directed to Decatur Bowling Association or a charity of the donor's choice.

Robert was born February 11, 1925, in Decatur, IL, the son of Cecil and Anna Catherine (Zuber) Underwood. He married Charlotte Eloise Creekmur March 28, 1953. She passed away July 23, 2011.

Survivors include his sons, Rich (Candy) Underwood, Saybrook, IL, Jim (April) Underwood, Decatur, IL, and Kenny (Dione) Underwood, Maroa, IL; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary; stepson, David Earles; grandson, Dylan Underwood; one brother; and five sisters.

Bob was a sheet metal worker for Local #218, retiring from King Lar. He was a Navy veteran and member of the Maroa American Legion, serving during WWII and the Korean Conflict. Along with being a Cub fan, avid golfer, and member of the Moose Lodge #684, Bob was a member of the Decatur Bowling Association Hall of Fame where he received many awards.

