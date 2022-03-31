Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert C. "Bob" Underwood
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Maroa Chapel
202 South Wood Street
Maroa, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Homes - Maroa Chapel
Send Flowers

Robert C. "Bob" Underwood

Feb. 11, 1925 - March 29, 2022

MAROA - Robert C. "Bob" Underwood, 97, of Maroa, IL, passed away 3:20 PM March 29, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 3:00 PM Friday, April 1, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL, with Memorial Hospice Chaplain Jan Dial officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL, with Military Honors. Visitation will be 2:00 - 3:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. The family requests that guest wear casual attire for vitiation and services.

Memorials may be directed to Decatur Bowling Association or a charity of the donor's choice.

Robert was born February 11, 1925, in Decatur, IL, the son of Cecil and Anna Catherine (Zuber) Underwood. He married Charlotte Eloise Creekmur March 28, 1953. She passed away July 23, 2011.

Survivors include his sons, Rich (Candy) Underwood, Saybrook, IL, Jim (April) Underwood, Decatur, IL, and Kenny (Dione) Underwood, Maroa, IL; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary; stepson, David Earles; grandson, Dylan Underwood; one brother; and five sisters.

Bob was a sheet metal worker for Local #218, retiring from King Lar. He was a Navy veteran and member of the Maroa American Legion, serving during WWII and the Korean Conflict. Along with being a Cub fan, avid golfer, and member of the Moose Lodge #684, Bob was a member of the Decatur Bowling Association Hall of Fame where he received many awards.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Homes - Maroa Chapel
202 S. Wood, Maroa, IL
Apr
1
Service
3:00p.m.
Calvert Funeral Homes - Maroa Chapel
202 S. Wood, Maroa, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Maroa Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert Funeral Home Maroa Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.