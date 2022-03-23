Menu
Robert "Bob" White
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Robert "Bob" White

Sept. 26, 1947 - March 18, 2022

DECATUR - Robert "Bob" White, 74, of Decatur, IL, has departed this world on March 18, 2022.

Bob was born on September 26, 1947 in Pana, IL, to Emma Ingold and Dale White. He was a graduate of Pana High School, and went on to serve in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant. He worked for Norfolk and Southern Railroad and has been happily retired for nine-years.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Debbie White of Decatur, IL; and his two children: Terra (Todd) McKenzie of Decatur, IL, and Jessica (Gene) Roeder of Austin, TX. He leaves behind seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, that will miss their grandpa so much. Bryce, Brayden, Brylee and Bria Roeder of Austin, TX, Aden McKenzie, Luke (Sarah) McKenzie, Tarin (Derek) Jibben, Emma, Lily, and Jace Jibben, and Adaline McKenzie all of Decatur, IL. Beloved nephews: Paul (Danielle) White and Ed White.

His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. If you knew Bob, you knew his kids. He was never without a story for anyone willing to listen, and there were never any strangers in the room. His love for life and the people he loved was infectious. We will miss him forever.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul White.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
